Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $973,500.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Christopher Collier sold 18,000 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $230,040.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,112.91.

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,146. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 92,254 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLEX. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

