Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.94-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26.

NYSE:F traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 85,322,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,041,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.