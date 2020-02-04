FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.71.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

