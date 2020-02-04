Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

