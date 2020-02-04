Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. 406,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.68. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 531,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 38.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 931,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,237,000 after acquiring an additional 257,662 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

