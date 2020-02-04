FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FSBW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.18. 7,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,107. The company has a market cap of $243.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,052 shares of company stock valued at $359,504. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

