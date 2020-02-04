Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €37.05 ($43.08).

FPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of FPE traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.50 ($42.44). 18,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.02.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

