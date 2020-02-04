FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 400 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 896,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,409. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

