FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 2,852,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

