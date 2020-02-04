FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 257.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 164.8% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 546,121 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 37.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,714,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,512,000 after purchasing an additional 465,956 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.57. 1,386,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,907. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $324.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

