FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 3,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $64,715,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,697,981 shares of company stock valued at $131,261,595 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. 654,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,926. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.