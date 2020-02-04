FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 3,130 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 8,289,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,085,868. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

