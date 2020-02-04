FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.24. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $136.80.

