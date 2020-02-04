FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,788,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 391.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 92,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. 377,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

