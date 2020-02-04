FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Metlife accounts for 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 997,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.