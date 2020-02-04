FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 1,768,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,283. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

