FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Issued By G.Research

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Equities research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:MTX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 28.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 136.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

