GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0557 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $77,234.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Coinrail, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, BitBay, YoBit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Coinrail and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

