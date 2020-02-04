Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.98. Gartner also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.06-4.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.86.

IT stock traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $334,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,183 shares of company stock worth $7,381,511 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

