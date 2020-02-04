GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get GDS alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in GDS by 100.1% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at about $56,112,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in GDS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 68,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,417. GDS has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.