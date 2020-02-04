General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

