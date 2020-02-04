Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 115,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,996. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.