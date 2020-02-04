Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLUU. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a PE ratio of -294.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $444,854.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $584,850 in the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

