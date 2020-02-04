Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.32

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $3.83. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 32,450 shares.

GSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarus Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.29.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

