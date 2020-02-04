Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

GHYB stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

