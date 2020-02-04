Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €32.70 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.21 ($31.64).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux stock opened at €23.82 ($27.70) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.49.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.