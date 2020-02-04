Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $521,363.00 and approximately $886.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.72 or 0.03027943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00198999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00129886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,256,583,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,788,210 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.