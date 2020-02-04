Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Sunday, October 6th.

GLDD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 110,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,169. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $688.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 53,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $590,502.08. 4.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,047,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,578 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

