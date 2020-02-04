Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 19,015 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 40.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 240,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,621. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.