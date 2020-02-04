Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.84. 252,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

