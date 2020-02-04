Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

LDP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.71. 81,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,532. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

