Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $599,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after buying an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 703,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after buying an additional 648,135 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

PM stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. 310,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,019. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

