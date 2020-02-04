Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 306,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. 630,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,816,491. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.