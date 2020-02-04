Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 3.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. 314,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,811. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

