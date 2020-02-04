Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Up 1.1%

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF) rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 466,235 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,053,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities lowered Green Organic Dutchman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 707.88% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

