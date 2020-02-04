Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 890 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

