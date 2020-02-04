Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.18% of Home Bancshares worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $147,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,167 shares of company stock worth $1,438,325. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

