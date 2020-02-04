Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Discovery Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.