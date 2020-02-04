Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $10,962,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

