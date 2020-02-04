Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 9,877 Shares of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.47% of BOSTON OMAHA worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 10.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 190,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BOSTON OMAHA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 68.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 257,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 23.33%.

BOSTON OMAHA Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

