Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:GRIO opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.28.

About Ground Rents Income Fund

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

