Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (GRIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:GRIO opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.28.
About Ground Rents Income Fund
