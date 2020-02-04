GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
GUD stock opened at A$12.27 ($8.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51. GUD has a 1-year low of A$8.43 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of A$13.46 ($9.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94.
GUD Company Profile
