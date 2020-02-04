Guider Hits Market Capitalization of $12,494.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Guider has a market cap of $12,494.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guider has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.57 or 0.05992852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00129857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035365 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013383 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.