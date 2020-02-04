Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.55. 47,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,634. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Nomura upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

