Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 2.0% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of KLA by 46.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in KLA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in KLA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KLAC traded up $6.44 on Tuesday, reaching $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.