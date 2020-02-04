Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 150,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $18,596,169.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,463,512 shares of company stock worth $52,698,582 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.