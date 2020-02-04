Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 7.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,692,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,045,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,851,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

