GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 829 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.