GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after buying an additional 89,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,441,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $117.88 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

