GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0106 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

